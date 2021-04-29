Where Are They Now: Cristin Severance

Emmy-Award winner Cristin Severance is an investigative reporter at KGW in Portland, Oregon who kicked off her journalistic career at WDTV in 2004.

Severance went to school at West Virginia University and interned at WDTV before she was offered a full-time job.

“My first story, I was covering the strawberry festival,” Severance said. “I remember and going and doing the story and just feeling that sense of accomplish.”

That first story made severance realize that being in the news industry was her future. During her time at Channel 5, severance says all the opportunities at the station helped her grow in her career.

“One of the best parts of WDTV is that you get to do every job,” Severance said. “When I started, I was the weekend reporter where I covered Buckhannon, Weston, and Elkins. Then I was moved to Harrison County, and I was so excited because that’s where all the big stories happened there. After covering Harrison County I was the morning anchor and producer.”

Severance told several stories in north central West Virginia. One she remembers was the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“I remember victims being flown to West Virginia or in buses, staying in Morgantown,” Severance said. “Driving there and interviewing them and talking to these people who had nothing. They had all of their stuff in a garbage bag.”

News is a passion for severance. It’s a job that not only makes a difference in the community but could change the future.

“News to me is not being on tv. The people who want to be on tv never last,” Severance said. “It’s about making where you live a better place. It’s about shining a light on other problems, coming up with solutions. The best most fulfilling stories I’ve ever done, changed laws all over the country. That is about it’s about, making where you live a better place.”

From the memories she made to growing into the journalist she is today; severance says she will always root for “The Hometown Station.”

“People at the station care so much about the community,’ Severance said. “It wasn’t some corporation from somewhere else making decisions about your station, it was the people running that station lived there and cared so much about the community.”

