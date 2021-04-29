Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, April 29

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Can an advisor appropriately manage downside risk using commission products? Well, my belief is no. In order to manage downside risk, an advisor has to have full latitude to be able to change asset classes under different economic conditions. And so, if they are charging you a commission, then basically what we know is, they’re probably not going to manage the downside risk. For those people who are trying to actively manage their portfolio, typically, they’re going to charge you an advisory fee. And what that advisory fee does, it’s usually a percentage of assets. And so, instead of charging you on a transaction basis, they charge you a percentage. Now, here’s the good news. If they make you money, okay, they earn more money. And, of course, unfortunately, if you lose money, they also lose money. But the good news is, they are aligned with you in trying to accomplish the best thing. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present
Mylan Plant employee
“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure
Andrew J. Merrifield
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight
Farren Nelson Dennison II
Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her

Latest News

Gilmer County local vax
Taylor County opens mobile vaccination clinic
City of Morgantown holds triennial airport emergency preparedness training
City of Morgantown holds triennial airport emergency preparedness training
Gilmer County local vax
Grafton Mobile Vaccine Clinic
United Hospital Center named top 100 hospital in the nation
Where Are They Now: Cristin Severance
Where Are They Now: Cristin Severance