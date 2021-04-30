Advertisement

Ammons and Wassick Lead No. 4 Morgantown to Class AAAA Semifinals

Mohigans Edge No. 5 Wheeling Park, 57-54
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Morgantown continued its dominance over No. 5 Wheeling Park downing the Patriots, 57-54 in the Class AAAA Quarterfinals.

The victory marked the Mohigans’ third in four tries against WPHS this year. DePaul commit Kaitlyn Ammons notched a game-high 20 points for MHS and was 10 of 13 from the floor. Cat Wassick added 19 points for the Mohigans.

Bella Abernathy paced the Patriots with 14 points. Asia Roby scored 11.

With the victory, Morgantown advances to the Class AAA Semifinals and will face No. 1 Huntington Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

