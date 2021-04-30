Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 29th, 2021

Scattered rain and cold temperatures!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures approach 60 degrees and we continue to see strong wind gusts through the afternoon near 30 miles per hour. We will also see some scattered showers throughout the day, especially in the morning. In the afternoon, they start to taper off and we should see some clearing. On Saturday, the day will be bright and sunny, but temperatures will still remain in the mid-60s. Despite the slightly chilly temperatures, it’ll still be a nice day. Then, on Sunday, temperatures will increase to about 80 degrees, but clouds will also build throughout the day. Then, on Monday morning, these clouds give way to rain and we see a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s on both Monday and Tuesday, and our showers continue into Tuesday as well. We’ll see a chance for some thunderstorms once again on Tuesday, and the sprinkles even continue into Wednesday. On Wednesday, our temperatures do fall a little bit though, so daytime highs will be in the 60s. Enjoy the sunny weekend!

Today: A mostly calm morning with a rainy afternoon. High: 63.

Tonight: Clearing up, but our temperatures fall. Low: 36.

Saturday: A sunny but slightly chilly day. High: 66.

Sunday: Clouds build but we warm up. High: 80.

