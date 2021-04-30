Davis Medical Center rolling out a first of its kind program

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center is offering its new on-the-job-learning program.

Unlike anything the medical center has ever offered...it’s called “The Academy” and it targets high school graduates who are undecided about a career path.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever tried anything like this so it’s a pilot project for us and we’re excited,” said Physician at DMC Chad Ware.

Ware says it provides paid, job-related education and coaches students for healthcare careers.

“It’s an opportunity for kids that maybe aren’t going to college or don’t want to go to college, they can kind of get in our doors see how things work,” said Ware.

Upon completion of the academy, all participants will have achieved certified nursing assistant designation, and CPR and first aid certification.

They will be positioned to apply for full-time employment at Davis Health System.

“A lot of times you know kids will get into programs and they’ll go to school leave this area,” said Ware. “Our hope is that our kids coming through this paid internship fully benefit and stick around and they’ll stay with us and they won’t leave Elkins, they won’t leave the community.”

Ware says a demand for healthcare workers is high but students interested in healthcare is number one.

“...That’s important but you know it’s going to step them kind of into the work world. They’re going to have to be more diligent than they average 18-year-old.”

This new program will begin in June of 2021. The application deadline is May 17. You can apply at dhsacademy.com

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.