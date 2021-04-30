Advertisement

DHHR has a new way to view variants in the state; Monongalia County see’s the most

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - During the governor’s briefing on Friday, state officials announced a new way to view covid variant data on the DHHR website.

It shows the four variants that have been seen so far in the state, which are the UK, South African, Brazilian and two types of the California variant.

The Monongalia County Health Department executive director Dr. Lee Smith says being able to see where the variant can be found in our state may help push people to get vaccinated and tested when needed.

Monongalia County has the most cases of the variant out of the state.

Currently over 850 cases involving the variant are seen in the state and Monongalia County holds close to 300 of those.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at the old Sears building at the Morgantown Mall.

