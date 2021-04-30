Doris Emma (Drake) Shaffer, 94, of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 9, 1927 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Henry and Addie (Richards) Drake. Doris was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. She worked at many jobs including McCroy’s and Murphy’s as well as a homemaker. She enjoyed all sports, especially basketball when her son, David played for EFHS and FSU. She was an avid bowler and was a member of many city leagues winning many trophies. Doris and her family enjoyed many years at their camp in Franklin, WV. Doris was a member of Valley Chapel United Methodist Church and belonged to the Craft Club there. The Shaffer’s were one of the first families to build a house in Pleasant Valley where they held almost all the holiday meals. Doris loved nothing better than to see that everyone was well taken care of and loved being surrounded by her family. Making everyone feel at home whether it was their first visit or their 100th visit. Doris’s advice was “Treat everyone the same because that’s what makes good people! And if people need help always help them if you can.” Doris is survived by her son, Mark “Beau” Shaffer and his wife, Mary of Fairmont; her sister, Ada Riggs; her granddaughter, Lauren Thomas; her grandsons, Kyle Shaffer and Brad Shaffer; her great grandson, Tyler Shaffer; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 67 years, Charles William “Bill” Shaffer, who died on June 2, 2012; her son, Charles David Shaffer; her brothers, Richard Drake and Pete Drake; her sisters, Junella, Beulah, and Helen. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend David Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

