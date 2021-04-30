Advertisement

Elkins warning residents about scam call from “Steve Day”

The City of Elkins warns residents of a scam phone call
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Elkins wants residents to know there is no one named “Steve Day” calling from the mayor’s office.

In a press release, a spokesperson says, “Elkins residents report receiving phone calls appearing to originate from Elkins City Hall. On these calls, a man identifying himself as “Steve Day” claimed to be representing the mayor’s office.”

Officials want to stress these calls are NOT coming from city hall. The spokesperson did say city personal may sometimes call but, “[would] never request personal information or payments this way.”

City officials warn, if you receive the call either hang up, or contact city hall and find out if it’s legitimate. You can reach city hall at 304-636-1414. Departmental numbers are available by clicking here.

They warn, “the scammer can fake your caller ID into showing this number but is really calling from a different number. When in doubt, it is safe to call 304-636-1414 to verify what’s going on.”

Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

