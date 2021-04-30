Glenville State College President Dr. Mark Manchin Donates $5,000 to eSports Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin has given $5,000 to the College’s eSports Program. The Glenville State College’s esports group is one of many teams at colleges across the nation who have become part of the varsity sports realm. Esports are performed via multiplayer online video game competitions, which are viewed in-person and remotely.

Speaking to this program, Manchin states, “My wife Gigi and I are thrilled to make this donation to the Glenville State College eSports Program. This is a fantastic program and it is truly extraordinary what these young people are able to accomplish. Not only does our eSports program provide students a social connection, but it is also a great launch pad for those interested in careers related to computer science, digital design, technology, and more.”

GSC eSports coach added that “the team and I really appreciate President Manchin and his generosity. This donation will be very beneficial for our program.”

The GSC’s eSports program has many levels, including varsity, junior varsity, and recreation teams. The varsity players are eligible for scholarships based upon ability, experience, and team need. The competitors participate in tier one games including Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Brothers, Madden, FIFA, League of Legends, and more.

The Pioneer eGaming Center at GSC is located within the Mollohan Campus Community Center. It’s a 3,000 square foot space that houses over 30 custom-built Gravity Gaming PC’s, a private fitness area, and viewing, console gaming, virtual reality, and game review areas.

Just this month, Pioneer eSports player Romnn Shell was ranked number two among the top 15 teams participating in the National Association of Collegiate eSports Madden Xbox National Championships. GSC fell in the final game, but Harrison calls it a large accomplishment nonetheless. “For this to be a first-year team and to have someone ranked in the top two nationally, that is an awesome feeling. Romnn is a terrific player and we’re very proud of him. He’s graduating this semester but I look forward to seeing what he will be doing next, because I’m sure his gaming career isn’t over,” Harrison said.

All full-time GSC student is eligible to be on the team. Tryouts are held on a rolling basis and help to determine the student’s placement and scholarship eligibility. Those who are interested in joining the team or would like more information should contact Harrison at Logan.Harrison@glenville.edu or (304) 881-0725.

