Governor Justice announces free vaccination clinics at State Parks
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Governor Jim Justice announced another new initiative to get more West Virginians vaccinated.
During his virtual press conference, he said between now and Memorial Day, there will be free vaccination clinics at all West Virginia State Parks.
The governor said they plan to start with the high traffic community parks first, and add more as needed.
A list of 10 parks being targeted before Memorial Day includes Coopers Rock State Forest, Tygart Lake State Park and Cedar Creek State Park.
Below is a complete list of targets before Memorial Day:
- Chief Logan State Park
- Pipestem Resort State Park
- Little Beaver State Park
- Cedar Creek State Park
- Coopers Rock State Forest
- Kanawha State Forest
- Greenbrier State Forest
- Tygart Lake State Park
- Berkeley Springs State Park
- Tu-Endie-Wei State Park
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.