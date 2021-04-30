Governor Justice announces free vaccination clinics at State Parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Governor Jim Justice announced another new initiative to get more West Virginians vaccinated.

During his virtual press conference, he said between now and Memorial Day, there will be free vaccination clinics at all West Virginia State Parks.

The governor said they plan to start with the high traffic community parks first, and add more as needed.

A list of 10 parks being targeted before Memorial Day includes Coopers Rock State Forest, Tygart Lake State Park and Cedar Creek State Park.

Below is a complete list of targets before Memorial Day:

Chief Logan State Park

Pipestem Resort State Park

Little Beaver State Park

Cedar Creek State Park

Coopers Rock State Forest

Kanawha State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Tygart Lake State Park

Berkeley Springs State Park

Tu-Endie-Wei State Park

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.