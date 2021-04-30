Advertisement

Grafton family fundraising for Navy veteran recovering in ICU from COVID-19

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Eric Foreman is in his 30′s. After graduating from Grafton High School, he attended the Naval Academy before serving as an officer. After his service, he returned to Grafton where he lives with his fiance and son.

“He is the class clown,” described Tammy Blake, Eric’s aunt.

In 2020 when he caught COVID-19, he felt achy. But as a young man in good health, it lasted only a few days with mild symptoms and he was back on his feet. But almost exactly a year ago, he caught the virus again.

“He was admitted to UHC on March 28th and became extremely worse,” Blake said. “He had to be healthnetted to Ruby [Memorial Hospital] on the 30th.”

That is where Eric remains, recovering from critical condition. His family says he is getting better. He is now off of a ventilator system and took his first steps this week since being admitted to Ruby.

But his recovery will last well past his discharge from the hospital.

“We have no idea once he does recoup and be able to be discharged from Ruby, how long it will be before he can go back to work,” Blake said.

The family has set up donation jars in local venues around Taylor County. The first is sitting at Gourmet Express in Grafton, but there are more expected to sprout up.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign running in support of his recovery.

“It does not matter if you have a dollar, five dollars. If you could just help him out a little bit. He has a little 9-year-old son,” Blake said.

