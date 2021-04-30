Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a wet, soggy day, as a cold front brought rain showers into WV. Tonight, lines of thunderstorms associated with the front, which will have brought gusty winds and heavy rain, will move east before midnight. This leaves behind mostly cloudy skies and a few showers in the mountains, which could create some slick spots on those roads. Lows will be in the low-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, highs will be in the upper-50s, thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. Intermittent showers will also take place, so don’t be surprised if you find a few raindrops on your car. They die out before 8 PM. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures then drop into the 30s over Friday night, which could threaten plants and outdoor plumbing once again, so a Freeze Watch will be in effect for the mountain counties Friday night into Saturday. Over the weekend, high pressure will bring sunny skies to WV, with highs in the 60s for Saturday. Temperatures warm up into the 70s for Sunday, so the weekend will be nice. Heading into next week, expect plenty of rain showers and thunderstorms in the area.

Tonight: After the line of thunderstorms leaves, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few intermittent showers, especially in the mountain counties. Temperatures will cool down big time as well. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: After a week of very warm weather, we end on a much cooler note, with below-average highs. Skies will also be mostly cloudy, with intermittent morning and afternoon showers. At night, expect chilly temperatures, so keep an eye on your plants. High: 60.

Saturday: We’ll still see cool temperatures, especially in the morning. On the bright side, expect plenty of sunshine in the area. Go out and enjoy the Sun! High: 66.

Sunday: Southerly winds increase, allowing for a lot more warm air to flow into WV. Expect a mix of Sun and clouds, so not as much sunshine is expected, but still, take the time to go out and enjoy the nice weather. High: 75.

