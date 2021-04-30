Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is completely different from yesterday, as we started the morning with plenty of sunshine. Yesterday’s system has moved east, taking the rain with it, but another disturbance will bring a few more showers into the area, but they leave before 8 PM. The real story is the gusty winds and cool temperatures tonight. Gusts approaching 40 to 50 mph, will affect much of NCWV this afternoon and evening, so Wind Advisories will be in effect in the mountain counties until after midnight. Meanwhile, the same breezy winds, combined with clearing skies, means temperatures will drop into the 30s, which means a hard freeze in the mountains and potential frost development in the lowlands. This could threaten plants, so a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 to 9 AM tomorrow in the lowlands, with a Freeze Warning in effect for the mountains. Make sure to tighten down any outdoor items to protect them from the winds, and make sure to keep plants covered and protected from the elements. Heading into the weekend, high pressure allows for skies to clear out on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday, so go out and enjoy the nice weather. Next week, an active weather pattern means more rain showers, and even thunderstorms, in our area, so next week, you’ll want an umbrella.

Tonight: Rain showers are gone by 8 PM, leaving skies to start clearing. Gusty winds in the mountains will settle down after 1 AM, but temperatures will drop into the low-30s in most areas, which could lead to frost development and damage plants and outdoor plumbing. Grab a coat and keep your plants protected from the elements. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine will be abound, as skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures will be much more seasonable. Definitely go out and enjoy the sunshine. High: 66.

Sunday: Cloud cover will be a bit more extensive, so we might not see as much sunshine. Still, temperatures will be well above-average, and we’ll see plenty of breaks in the clouds, so definitely go out while you can. High: 80.

Monday: We’re expecting a rainy day, with showers and thunderstorms rolling through our area, so you might want a raincoat. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. High: 71.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.