Leaders gather in Fairmont to support For the People Act

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Business and community leaders came together in support of the “For the people act” Thursday.

At “Muriale’s Italian Kitchen” in Fairmont - advocates say the bill will ensure citizens’ access to the polls.

They say the it would protect voting rights.

Communications Workers of America President Jeff Anderson hopes this pushes legislators to do the right thing.

“We’re really focused on trying to make elections more fair...Where folks don’t have to worry so much about when they can vote and how they can vote,” said Anderson.

The legislation already has passed in the house of representatives and is awaiting action in the senate.

