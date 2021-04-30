Mountain Line Transit Authority announces summer bus schedules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In a news release, Mountain Line Transit Authority released their summer bus schedule. Here is a list of the changes:

SUMMER BUS SCHEDULE CHANGES

Morgantown, WV- Mountain Line Transit Authority reverts to Summer Hours beginning Thursday May 6. The changes are as follows:

Campus PM (Route 1) will not run through the summer beginning Thursday May 6.

West Run Express (Route 30) beginning Monday May 10 the schedule will change to Monday

- Friday 7:10AM - 5:10PM (No evening or Saturday service).

West Run Late Night (Route 30 from 9:00PM-3:00AM) will not run through the summer beginning Thursday May 6.

Blue & Gold (Rt 38) beginning Monday May 10 daily service will stop at 6:30 PM. Saturday and Sunday service will continue as usual throughout the summer.

Beechurst Express (Rt 39) will not run through the summer beginning Monday May 10.

Grey Line service between Clarksburg and Pittsburgh travels twice daily 365 days a year.

Seats for the Summer Send Off are still available, reservations are highly recommended, visit ridegreyline.org.

For information on all Mountain Line bus routes and schedules, riders can call 291-RIDE (291- 7433) during normal hours of operation or visit WWW.BUSRIDE.ORG.

