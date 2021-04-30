Advertisement

No. 4 Tucker County’s Run Ends in Class A Semifinals to No. 1 Tug Valley, 49-31

Mountain Lions end season at 17-5 overall
Tucker County girls basketball
Tucker County girls basketball(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021
CHARLRESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Tucker County had its run come to an end in the Class A Semifinals to No. 1 Tug Valley, 49-31.

Macy Helmick paced the Mountain Lions with nine points. Brylee Wetzel added eight.

Kaylea Baisden scored a game-high 17 points for the Panthers. Makayla May netted 16.

Tucker County ends its season 17-5 overall. The Mountain Lions made their 17th-consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

Tug Valley advances to the Class A Championship and will face No. 2 Cameron Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

