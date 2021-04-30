Advertisement

One injured in officer-involved shooting

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.
One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston's West Side.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Friday on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the area of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

Charleston Police officers tell WSAZ one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

