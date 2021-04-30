Ritchie County Punches First Ticket to State Tournament in School History

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County is heading to the Class AA State Tournament for the first time in school history after beating Wirt County, 59-33 in the Region I Co-Finals.

Ethan Haught paced the Rebels with 18 points. Graden McKinney and Wyatt Flesher each added 12 points.

RCHS earns the No. 6 seed in the Class AA State Tournament. The Rebels will face No. 3 Charleston Catholic in the first round Wednesday morning at 11:15 a.m.

