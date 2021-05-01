Barbara Jean Golden Sheaffer, 86, of Spelter, WV, passed away in the early morning on April 30, 2021 surrounded by her family.Mrs. Sheaffer was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Berthuel and Ella Monroe Golden. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Albert “Bud” Sheaffer, who passed away on November 14, 2019.Barbara is survived by two son, Michael Bosley of Clarksburg and Ronald Sheaffer and wife Tina of Spelter; three daughters, Machelle Murray and husband Paul of Corona, CA, Marilyn Flanigan and husband Chuck of Salem and Debbie Vawter of NV; 12 grandchildren, Michael, David, Scott and Shawna Bosley, Jody Umber, Erica and Joshua Walls, Dereck and Shannon Flanigan, and Bruce, Tiffany, and Steven Vawter; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Golden; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her three brothers, Warner, William and Richard Golden. Mrs. Sheaffer was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1955. She spent her career as a store clerk at Hills Department Store and worked as a caregiver for over 15 years.Barbara was a member of the Ziesing United Methodist Church, Eastern Star Chapter #11, L.O.S.N.A. Tefnet Court, and volunteered at the United Hospital Center and the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department. She loved her family, cooking, and she was very hospitable.The family would like to give a special thanks to Karen Lindsay for the wonderful care she gave their mom, and Amedysis Hospice.Family and friends may call to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:30 pm with Pastor Jim Glaspell officiating. Interment will be held in the Hepzibah Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

