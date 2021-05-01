Advertisement

Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman

Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman
Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman(Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman, age 63 of Fairmont, WV passed away April 29, 2021 at the Fairmont Medical Center.She was born in June 3, 1957 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Charles E. “Whitey” Core and Carol A. (Booth) Core.She is survived by her brother, Charles E. Core II of Grafton and her good friends Lee Ann and Doris Lambert of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Seth Toothman and her sister, Ruth Eleanor McDaniel Poling. Cynthia graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1975.  She worked for Coca Cola Company in the payroll department and also at the Taylor County Court House. She was a member of the Harmony Grove Church in Grafton. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. At Cynthia’s request, she will be cremated. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton family fundraising for Navy veteran recovering in ICU from COVID-19
Florida woman admits to bankruptcy fraud involving West Virginia hotels
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
The Charleston police chief says the suspect was armed with a knife and lunged at officers just...
Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting
House Bill 3293 passed the House in a 78-20 vote in March.
Fairness West Virginia staff preparing lawsuit against state over transgender sports bill

Latest News

Phyllis Irene Baker Wilson
Phyllis Irene Baker Wilson
William E. Harris
William E. Harris
Shirley Ann Rager
Shirley Ann Rager
Barbara Jean Golden Sheaffer
Barbara Jean Golden Sheaffer