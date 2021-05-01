Cynthia Ann (Core) Thoothman, age 63 of Fairmont, WV passed away April 29, 2021 at the Fairmont Medical Center.She was born in June 3, 1957 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Charles E. “Whitey” Core and Carol A. (Booth) Core.She is survived by her brother, Charles E. Core II of Grafton and her good friends Lee Ann and Doris Lambert of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Justin Seth Toothman and her sister, Ruth Eleanor McDaniel Poling. Cynthia graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1975. She worked for Coca Cola Company in the payroll department and also at the Taylor County Court House. She was a member of the Harmony Grove Church in Grafton. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. At Cynthia’s request, she will be cremated. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

