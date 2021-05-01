Darius Stills will wait until final day of NFL Draft to hear his name called

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum & WVU consensus All-American Darius Stills will have to wait until the final day of the NFL Draft to hear his name called.

The defensive lineman was not selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

He was joined by his friends & family at a draft party in Morgantown on Friday.

