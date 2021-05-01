Advertisement

Darius Stills will wait until final day of NFL Draft to hear his name called

WVU consensus All-American set to drafted in rounds 4-7
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum & WVU consensus All-American Darius Stills will have to wait until the final day of the NFL Draft to hear his name called.

The defensive lineman was not selected in the first three rounds of the draft.

He was joined by his friends & family at a draft party in Morgantown on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton family fundraising for Navy veteran recovering in ICU from COVID-19
Florida woman admits to bankruptcy fraud involving West Virginia hotels
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
House Bill 3293 passed the House in a 78-20 vote in March.
Fairness West Virginia staff preparing lawsuit against state over transgender sports bill
Mylan Plant employee
“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure

Latest News

Austin Davis
West Virginia drops series opener to No. 5 TCU, 8-2
Nitro
No. 2 North Marion falls to No. 3 Nitro in semifinals, 79-63
Fairmont Senior girls basketball
No. 1 Fairmont Senior Heading to State Championship for Fifth Time in Seven Years
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown’s Season Comes to a Close in Class AAAA Semifinals to Huntington, 55-40