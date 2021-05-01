DHHR: 370 NEW CASES, NO ADDITIONAL DEATHS IN W.VA

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 370 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Friday.

It brings the total count to 153,498.

DHHR officials said 7,060 cases are currently active.

A total of 777,074 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 622,595 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday. Covid related deaths stand at 2,679.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678), Wyoming (1,961).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.