Advertisement

Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair commission

Gayle Manchin, named Secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts by Gov. Jim Justice.
Gayle Manchin, named Secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts by Gov. Jim Justice.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Senate confirmed Gayle Manchin, an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia.

“I am pleased the Senate has confirmed my wife, Gayle Manchin, to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Sen. Manchin said in a statement Thursday. “ARC is a vital partner to all those working and living in Appalachia, and I know that Gayle will bring the experience and skills necessary to successfully lead the commission as it serves the region.”

Gayle Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton family fundraising for Navy veteran recovering in ICU from COVID-19
Florida woman admits to bankruptcy fraud involving West Virginia hotels
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site
House Bill 3293 passed the House in a 78-20 vote in March.
Fairness West Virginia staff preparing lawsuit against state over transgender sports bill
Mylan Plant employee
“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure

Latest News

West Virginia American Water on Friday filed a request for a rate increase with the state...
W.Va. American Water requests another rate increase
The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department held their first evening walk-in vaccine clinic...
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department begins holding evening COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Davis Medical Center rolling out a first of its kind program
Davis Medical Center rolling out a first of its kind program
UHC named as a top hospital in the country for another year