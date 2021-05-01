Advertisement

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department begins holding evening COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department held their first evening walk-in vaccine clinic from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on April 30.

Administrator of the department, Boyd Vanhorn said even though this was the first time it wouldn’t be the last.

“This is our first evening clinic. We will be continuing with one weekly until we find that it is no longer needed,” he added.

The department received feedback from residents. They shared they were unable to attend the day time clinics. That’s when the department decided to make another clinic time to accomadate those residents.

Vanhorn said, the department was not just accepting people who need their first dose at these walk-in clinics.

“We encourage those that need the boost shot too. That can be arranged. They can come here. We’d like to see their shot cards so we make sure we are providing the right vaccination,” he continued.

The department was offering the Pfizer vaccine.

“It’s all about getting shots in arms to use the cliche. If you need one, we will work with you to give it to you,” Vanhorn said.

