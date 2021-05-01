Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 30, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After an active end to April, the first day of May started out with lows in the 30s. Then we warmed up into the seasonable mid-60s, with lots of sunshine, so that was nice. This was due to a high-pressure system bringing dry air into WV. Tonight, it will move southeast, allowing for southerly winds to bring warm air into our region. As a result, lows will be in the low-50s. Combined with mostly clear skies, tonight will be awesome. Heading into tomorrow, clouds build in ahead of a low-pressure system that will move in tomorrow night, so don’t expect as much sunshine. Still, highs will be in the upper-70s, and expect a few breaks in the clouds, so go outside if you can tomorrow. Tomorrow night into Monday, the system will bring rain showers into WV. Because of the amount of warm air and moisture in WV as this system moves in, a few thunderstorms are likely as well. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and gusty winds at times, so we’ll be watching this setup carefully. By the time the first round of rain leaves Monday night, we’ll see about 0.5 inches of rain. More rain then comes on Tuesday as yet another system moves in. It’s not until after Wednesday afternoon that the rain moves east and drier, cooler air moves in, bringing highs in the low-60s. Then more cool temperatures and rain come on Friday. In short, enjoy tomorrow while you can, because come Monday, you’ll want to take it slow on those roads and to have an umbrella.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds rolling through here and there. Temperatures will stay in the low-50s, so tonight will be nice. Definitely go out if you can. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: A few more clouds roll through, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Still, with peeks of sunshine here and there, and lots of warm air flowing into WV, we’ll reach the upper-70s, so break out the shorts. High: 79.

Monday: Plenty of rain showers move into the area, along with thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms and showers could bring heavy rain and even gusty winds, so we’ll be watching carefully. Otherwise, expect clouds and warm temperatures. High: 74.

Tuesday: Another system brings another round of rain showers and thunderstorms into the area, so don’t put away your umbrellas yet. Once again, clouds and warm temperatures will also be around. High: 77.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.