Morgantown’s Season Comes to a Close in Class AAAA Semifinals to Huntington, 55-40

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Morgantown had its season come a close in the Class AAAA Semifinals to No. 1 Huntington, 55-40.

Sofia Wassick had a team-high 13 points for the Mohigans. Cat Wassick added 11.

Ravyn Goodson netted a game-best 16 points for the Highlanders. Dionna Gray scored 13.

The Mohigans end the year 12-3 overall. Huntington advances to play No. 2 Cabell Midland in the Class AAAA Championship Saturday night at 8 p.m.

