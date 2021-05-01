Advertisement

Morgantown’s Season Comes to a Close in Class AAAA Semifinals to Huntington, 55-40

Mohigans end season at 12-3 overall
Morgantown girls basketball
Morgantown girls basketball(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 Morgantown had its season come a close in the Class AAAA Semifinals to No. 1 Huntington, 55-40.

Sofia Wassick had a team-high 13 points for the Mohigans. Cat Wassick added 11.

Ravyn Goodson netted a game-best 16 points for the Highlanders. Dionna Gray scored 13.

The Mohigans end the year 12-3 overall. Huntington advances to play No. 2 Cabell Midland in the Class AAAA Championship Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense

