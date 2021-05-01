No. 1 Fairmont Senior Heading to State Championship for Fifth Time in Seven Years

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Marley Washenitz scored a game-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds as No. 1 Fairmont Senior took down No. 4 Logan, 52-33 in the Class AAA Semifinals.

The Polar Bears advance to their fifth state title game in the past seven years. FSHS remains undefeated at 17-0 overall.

Meredith Maier notched nine points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Bekah Jenkins added eight points. Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Fairmont Senior will play No. 3 Nitro in the Class AAA Championship Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.