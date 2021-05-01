No. 2 North Marion falls to No. 3 Nitro in semifinals, 79-63

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion girls basketball season came to an end on Friday at the hands of Nitro, 79-63 in the AAA tournament semifinals.

The Huskies suffered their first loss of the season and finish the 2021 campaign at 14-1.

Sophomore guard Olivia Toland led NM with 22 points & 12 rebounds and Emma Freels added 14.

Sophomore guard Taylor Maddox netted 30 points for the Huskies and senior guard Baylee Goins added 20.

Nitro will face the winner of Fairmont Senior & Logan in the AAA championship game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.