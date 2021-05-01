Shirley Ann Rager, 62, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her husband, Tim, her daughter, Maria and her granddaughter, Aubree. She was born October 27, 1958, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Lewis Daft and Edith (Cole) Daft.Shirley retired as a receptionist from Dr. Bonasso’s Women’s Care office. Shirley was an amazing loving wife, mother, and nannie. She was a 1976 graduate of Farmington High School. Shirley loved riding motorcycle with her husband, Tim. She loved spending time with her family, and they were her world. Shirley is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tim Alan Rager of Fairmont; her daughter, Maria Dunbar of Fairmont and her daughter, Aubree Dunbar; her step son, Jonathan Rager and his wife, Sara of Charleston and their son, Jackson Rager; her brothers, Jack Daft and his wife, Tonya, Ricky Daft and his wife, Kimberly, and Jerry Daft, all of Farmington; her sister, Lois Kennedy and her husband, Jim of Farmington; her sister-in-law, Tanya Costelac and her husband, Robert of Shinnston; her brother-in-law, Randy Rager and his companion Della Suppa of Katy; several nieces and nephews; and several close friends. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Yoder, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

