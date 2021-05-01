Town of White Hall holds Spring Fling event

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of White Hall came together for their first Spring Fling event.

The town combined a car show and craft fair that was held outside the Public Safety Building.

There were also multiple vendors at the event, including food trucks.

Mayor of White Hall, John Michael said he was happy they organized the event.

“Since I became Mayor that’s been one of my goals. To get our town and community involved we’ve had a Fall Festival and a Christmas Parade. Now it’s just natural for us to have a Spring Fling,” she said.

The Mayor hoped to hold another event in the middle of the summer.

