Two Fire Departments team up to help two of their own

MOUNT MORRIS, PA (WDTV) - In under an hour the Mount Morris and Cassville volunteerfire departments, “Firefighters Helping Firefighters Chicken Roast” sold out of over 200 dinners to raise money for two of their own. Who both recently received organ transplants.

Captain Matt Hamiliton underwent kidney and pancreas transplants and Firefighter Josh Myers had a heart transplant.

Chief of the Mount Morris Fire Department, Chris Osckey said, the department was glad to assist their West Virginia neighbors.

“When something like this happens, there is no boundry line. You know they’re our guys as much as they’re their guys,” he said.

5 News also spoke with Josh’s wife, Morgan and his father, Mark about Josh’s heart transplant journey.

Mark said, Josh had heart problems since birth and has underwent several heart surgies, but ultimately needed a transplant.

The family recieved a call on January 7 that they found a donor for Josh. On January 8, Josh had his heart transplant.

“As far as his life goes, he was really struggling doing day to day activities. Sometimes getting out of bed in the morning was a struggle for him,” Morgan said.

She added since the transplant, Josh has started to improve. However, he still was a long way from full recovery.

The money raised from the dinner, t-shirt sale and raffles would be split between Hamilton and Myers.

