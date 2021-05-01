UHC named as a top hospital in the country for another year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Hospital Center has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list in the teaching hospital category. This is the third time that UHC has been recognized with this honor as one of the top performing teaching hospitals in the United States. It is also the second consecutive year that UHC has been named a 100 Top Hospital. The annual list was published by Fortune.

