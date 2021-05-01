Vehicle accident in Bridgeport involved a motor cylce; transport made
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident involving a truck and motorcycle occurred outside of Walgreens in Bridgeport on Lodgeville Road.
How many people were transported was not told to 5 news at this time, but a transport was made due to injury.
Traffic had to be directed while Bridgeport Police responded to the scene.
Stick with 5 News for any additional updates.
