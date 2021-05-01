West Virginia drops series opener to No. 5 TCU, 8-2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia (15-19) dropped its season opening game to No. 5 TCU on Friday evening at Mon County Ballpark, 8-2.

Right fielder Austin Davis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and catcher Paul McIntosh was 2-of-3.

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf tossed 6 innings, allowing 6 hits with 4 runs, 3 walks and 11 strikeouts.

Second baseman Gray Rodgers went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI for the Horned Frogs.

The two teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

