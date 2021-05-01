William E. Harris, 96 of Ripley, formerly of Fairmont, passed away April 29, 2021 in Jackson General Hospital following a long illness. He was born October 22, 1924 in Fairmont, son of the late Samuel and Mable Feather Harris. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II and was a member of the 379th Bomber Group where he flew 35 Missions over Germany in a B17 Bomber. He attended West Virginia University, Fairmont State and graduated from Martin College in Tampa, FL with a BS Degree. He also graduated from Industrial Tech in Chicago in Air Conditioning Engineering. He retired from the State Tax Department as an accountant with over 20 years of service as a County Auditor throughout the State of West Virginia and managed Beneficial Finance of Fairmont for 14 years. He was a talented carpenter and electrician and built many homes and when he retired he mostly did mill work and woodworking in his shop. In addition to his parent’s he was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes A. Harris. He is survived by his wife, Velma E. Harris of Ripley; children Charles Harris of Meadowdale and Duane Harris of China Grove, NC; brothers Samuel Harris of St. Albans and Harold Harris of Fairmont; grandchildren Timothy and Stephen Harris of China Grove, NC and Dean, Kristin and Natasha Harris of Germany; step-children, Don Swisher, of South Carolina, Ray Swisher and Ken Swisher both of Ripley. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Shortly after 1:00 pm a funeral procession will leave for Fairview Cemetery, Preston County, WV where a graveside service with military rites will be held. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.