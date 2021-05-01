Advertisement

WVU LB Fields selected 153rd overall by Cleveland in NFL Draft

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year played 1 season for the Mountaineers
Tony Fields
Tony Fields(WDTV)
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer linebacker Tony Fields II is heading to the NFL.

Fields II was selected 153rd overall in the 5th round by the Cleveland Browns.

Fields was the Big 12′s Defensive Newcomer of the year & a first team all-Big 12 selection in his one season with West Virginia in 2020.

He finished No. 1 in the Big 12 & No. 27 nationally with 9.8 tackles per game, tallying 34 solo & 88 total with 4 TFLs and 1 interception.

Fields played the first three years of his college career at Arizona.

