Fairmont Senior falls to Nitro in AAA title game, 51-45
Polar Bears season comes to an end at 17-1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls basketball (17-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the final game of the season.
The Polar Bears fell to Nitro (18-1) in the AAA state championship game, 51-45.
As a group, the Bears shot 23-percent (17-74) from the field and 3-24 from three point range.
Fairmont Senior trailed 18-5 after the first quarter but used a 17-2 second to grab a 22-20 edge at the break.
Nitro, playing without star guard Baylee Goins who left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter, controlled pace in the third quarter and led 32-28 at the half.
The Polar Bears tied the game at 38 with 4 minutes to play but Nitro closed the game on a 13-8 burst to secure the first state tile in program history.
Junior guard & WVU commit Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 11 points and Reagan Blasher added 10. Junior forward Meredith Maier had 8 points and 22 rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by 17 points from Taylor Maddox and Lena Elkins chipped in 10.
