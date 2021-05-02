Fairmont Senior falls to Nitro in AAA title game, 51-45

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls basketball (17-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the final game of the season.

The Polar Bears fell to Nitro (18-1) in the AAA state championship game, 51-45.

As a group, the Bears shot 23-percent (17-74) from the field and 3-24 from three point range.

Fairmont Senior trailed 18-5 after the first quarter but used a 17-2 second to grab a 22-20 edge at the break.

Nitro, playing without star guard Baylee Goins who left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter, controlled pace in the third quarter and led 32-28 at the half.

The Polar Bears tied the game at 38 with 4 minutes to play but Nitro closed the game on a 13-8 burst to secure the first state tile in program history.

Junior guard & WVU commit Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 11 points and Reagan Blasher added 10. Junior forward Meredith Maier had 8 points and 22 rebounds.

The Wildcats were led by 17 points from Taylor Maddox and Lena Elkins chipped in 10.

FINAL: Nitro 51 @fairmont_girls 45

Polar Bears suffer their first loss of the season in the AAA championship game. FSR shot 23 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/hR2P3C5TZV — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.