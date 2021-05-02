Fairmont Senior & WVU product Darius Stills Signs with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent
Consensus All-American defensive lineman
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU consensus All-American defensive lineman and Fairmont Senior alum Darius Stills has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
Stills was the Mountaineers’ 12th consensus All-American & first since 2006., garnering multiple first-team All-American selections.
He was also tabbed the Big 12′s Defensive Lineman of the Year & first team all-conference.
He tallied 25 total tackles in 2020 with 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks & 1 interception.
The former 3-star recruit played in 43 career games for the Mountaineers with 21 starts and finished his career with 85 total tackles, 25.5 TFLs & 11.5 sacks.
