Advertisement

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez died on Thursday. He was 31 and was serving a life sentence.

No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing. No foul play is suspected.

Hernandez killed his friend Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.

After Hernandez’s arrest, it was discovered he had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
HealthNet Aeromedical
UPDATE: Man accidentally shoots himself at Harrison County convenience store, condition unknown

Latest News

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window
The boy's family says he fell after removing cardboard flaps that surrounded the air...
Boy, 3, with Down syndrome survives 5-story fall from apartment window
Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer...
McCarthy caught on hit mic venting about Cheney after Trump vote
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
The 47-year-old woman had been reported missing in November 2020 after her abandoned vehicle...
Missing woman found alive after 5 months in Utah canyon