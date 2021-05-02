Advertisement

NORTH CENTRAL WEEKLY VIEW: SPRING HAS SPRUNG

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s North Central Weekly View focused on all things spring.

From Farmers market season openings, to the latest in spring fashion and all you need to know to get your spring cleaning done.

Information on those in this week’s segment:

Lewis County Farmer’s Market - visit the farmers market in Weston every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this spring and summer.

Wicked Sisters - the boutique is located in downtown Clarksburg across from the courthouse.

Gunnoe Cleaning LLC - You can call Tanya for all your spring cleaning needs. She is in the Morgantown area. You can find her on Facebook or give her a call at 304-276-0314.

Check out the segment for all the latest.

If you or anyone have ideas for NCWV, send an email to 5′s Veronica Ogbe at vogbe@wdtv.com.

