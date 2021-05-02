WVU women’s soccer falls to Rice in Round 2 of NCAA tournament, 1-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After receiving a first round by as the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, West Virginia women’s soccer fell to Rice, 1-0 on Saturday in Round 2.

Delany Schultz scored on a penalty kick for the Owls in the 74th minute which proved to be the decisive goal.

The Mountaineers outshot Rice 20-1 including landing 6 shots on goal.

WVU’s season comes to an end at 10-3-1 overall. The Mountaineers made their 21st trip to the NCAA tournament.

