Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer falls to Rice in Round 2 of NCAA tournament, 1-0

Mountaineers end season at 10-3-1 overall
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After receiving a first round by as the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, West Virginia women’s soccer fell to Rice, 1-0 on Saturday in Round 2.

Delany Schultz scored on a penalty kick for the Owls in the 74th minute which proved to be the decisive goal.

The Mountaineers outshot Rice 20-1 including landing 6 shots on goal.

WVU’s season comes to an end at 10-3-1 overall. The Mountaineers made their 21st trip to the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle accident in Bridgeport involved a motorcycle; transport made
Grafton family fundraising for Navy veteran recovering in ICU from COVID-19
Florida woman admits to bankruptcy fraud involving West Virginia hotels
In under an hour the Mount Morris and Cassville volunteerfire departments, “Firefighters...
Two Fire Departments team up to help two of their own
Darius Stills
Fairmont Senior & WVU product Darius Stills Signs with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent

Latest News

Fairmont Senior
Fairmont Senior falls to Nitro in AAA title game, 51-45
Mike Brown (left) and T.J. Simmons (right)
WVU’s Simmons to Buccaneers, Brown to Saints as Undrafted Free Agents
Darius Stills
Fairmont Senior & WVU product Darius Stills Signs with Raiders as Undrafted Free Agent
Tony Fields
WVU LB Fields selected 153rd overall by Cleveland in NFL Draft