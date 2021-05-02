WVU’s Simmons to Buccaneers, Brown to Saints as Undrafted Free Agents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two more former Mountaineers have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Wide receiver T.J. Simmons has inked with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Mike Brown is heading to the New Orleans Saints. They join Darius Stills who was signed by the Last Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and Tony Fields who was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns at No. 153 overall.

In three years with the Mountaineers, Simmons totaled 86 receptions for 1197 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 40 receiving yards per game.

Brown played in 25 games for WVU over his three-year career. He started all 190 games at right guard for the Mountaineers in 2020.

