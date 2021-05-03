Advertisement

Americans get travel bug again

By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: May. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With COVID-19 cases down in much of the United States, Americans are traveling again.

People are driving and flying in numbers unheard of since the start of the pandemic.

“As more and more Americans get vaccinated, there’s just a larger consumer confidence in terms of travel and we’re seeing that already,” said Jeanette C. McGee with AAA.

With more of us hitting the roads, gas prices are rising.

Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.90.

That’s up a penny from last week.

A year ago, gasoline slumped to $1.78 a gallon.

“It’s still different. We’re still traveling with masks. We’re still traveling with hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, calling ahead to understand if there are restrictions in place,” McGee said.

“But when it comes to the volume of people traveling. That’s definitely going to feel more normal than we have seen in the past year.”

People are taking to the skies, too.

On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.6 million people across U.S. airports.

That’s nearly 10 times higher than a year ago, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

“If you’re flying, you should not expect an empty plane these days,” according to Brian Kelly, travel expert and founder if The Points Guy.

“The TSA is screening about 65% of passengers from pre-pandemic, which is pretty high considering there’s almost no international flights today.”

The TSA has screened more than a million passengers a day since March 11.

Experts also say guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are making people feel safer while traveling.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50 Dates 50 States
50 Dates in 50 States: Man’s journey takes him to West Virginia
A catalytic converter.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating catalytic converter theft spree
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital plans to relocate
HealthNet Aeromedical
UPDATE: Man accidentally shoots himself at Harrison County convenience store, condition unknown

Latest News

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window
The boy's family says he fell after removing cardboard flaps that surrounded the air...
Boy, 3, with Down syndrome survives 5-story fall from apartment window
Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer...
McCarthy caught on hit mic venting about Cheney after Trump vote
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
The 47-year-old woman had been reported missing in November 2020 after her abandoned vehicle...
Missing woman found alive after 5 months in Utah canyon