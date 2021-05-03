Clarksburg Water Board names new general manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board has a new general manager for the first time in 22 years.

Jason Myers was sworn in Monday afternoon.

Myers comes from the City of Parsons and in July of 2000, was the youngest councilman in its history.

That same year in November, Myers was hired as their Office Manager and in 2004 became Treasurer. All the while, Myers served as a telecommunicator for the Tucker County E9-1-1 Communications Center.

Graduating Cum Laude in Business Administration and Marketing from Davis and Elkins College in 2000, Myers expanded his expertise by serving on many boards. Myers is the president of the West Virginia Rural Water Association and was appointed by the governor as a political subdivision representative on the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency Finance Board.

In 2016, Myers received his certified floodplain manager certification from the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

Myers has 20 years of experience working in the water and sewage field. This new appointment comes after the recent announcement that Dick Welch would be retiring as general manager after holding the position for more than 20 years. Myers says welch is his mentor and will be learning from him.

“I’m really going to follow him over the next month to learn his day to day operations here,” said Myers. “I’m excited to be able to work with him.”

Myers will be working with the board over the next few months for a smooth transition.

