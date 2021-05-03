Clay-Battelle making first state tournament appearance since 2014

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle boys basketball is back in the Class A state tournament for the first time in 7 years.

The Cee Bees (15-2) will play No. 4 Webster County in the opening round of the tourney on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Coach Josh Kisner’s team has won 5 straight games, including a 73-51 victory over Madonna in last week’s region championship.

The group has 7 seniors.

