Clay-Battelle making first state tournament appearance since 2014
No. 4 Webster County vs. No. 5 Clay-Battelle on Tuesday, 9:00 p.m.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle boys basketball is back in the Class A state tournament for the first time in 7 years.
The Cee Bees (15-2) will play No. 4 Webster County in the opening round of the tourney on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Coach Josh Kisner’s team has won 5 straight games, including a 73-51 victory over Madonna in last week’s region championship.
The group has 7 seniors.
