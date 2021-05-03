House Call: Sports eye awareness month

You may think that you do not need to wear protective eye gear when playing sports; however, every 13 minutes a sports-related eye injury occurs. Joining us tonight for Sports Eye Safety Month is Dr. Emerson T. Que, Ophthalmologist at UHC Ophthalmology in Bridgeport.

1). So how strongly should goggles and face shields be considered when playing sports?

Everyone should wear protective eyewear, as it is essential when playing sports. Eye injuries are a leading cause of blindness among children in the United States. The good news is that most eye injuries can be prevented with the right protective eyewear.

Let me also say that whether you are playing baseball, in chemistry class, or sitting by the pool, wearing protective eyewear is the best way to keep your eyes healthy and injury-free. In fact, the majority of eye injuries can be prevented by wearing the right protective eyewear.

2). Doctor you said that everyone should wear protective eye gear, can you define for us what that might include?

Absolutely, for the best protection, use eyewear made of ultra-strong polycarbonate. (POSSIBLY SHOW EXAMPLES OF THIS ON AIR) Choose eyewear specifically made for your sport and make sure it fits comfortably on your face.

It is also important to note that ordinary prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses will NOT protect you from injuries. However, most protective eyewear can be made to match your prescription.

3). So what are some sports that would put you at risk for an eye injury?

If you play the following sports you are at HIGH RISK for an eye injury as your eye or globe is much more prone to injuries from smaller projectiles: (name only a few that are common in the area as the full list will be on the screen as you answer the question) These would include:

· baseball

· hockey

· paintball

· racquetball

· softball

· tennis

· water sports

· boxing

· squash

· fencing

· lacrosse

· wrestling

If you play the following sports football:

· soccer

· badminton

· basketball

you are at a MODERATE RISK for an eye injury as these objects are larger and do not tend to fit in the orbit; therefore, posing less of a risk for causing eye injuries. However, finger-in-the-eye injuries are still a significant risk in most any spor

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.