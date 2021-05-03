Illegal immigrant admits to reentry charge, located in Hardy County

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Jose Luis Roberto Osornio-Ortega, a citizen of Mexico, has admitted to an illegal reentry charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Osornio-Ortega, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Reentry of Removed Aliens.” Osornio-Ortega admitted to being in the U.S. illegally after being removed once before in February 2012. Osornio-Ortega was in Hardy County in December 2018.

Osornio-Ortega faces up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Department of Homeland Security Immigration & Customs Enforcement investigated. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

