Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!!! And we’re starting off the work week wet!! Plenty of showers are out there today and that will continue to be the trend for at least the next 48 hours. Since the rain began near midnight, we’ve received almost .2″ of rain through the afternoon. And there is plenty more to come. The National Weather Service has placed us under a marginal risk of severe weather today for the chance of thunderstorms developing later today and possibly overnight that could bring us gusty winds and a slim chance of tornadoes. These next 3 days will look pretty wet with the unstable air continuing to bring showers and possibly thunderstorms into our area. We definitely need this rain, because since the beginning of the year we’ve been running at a deficit in total rainfall. Some of our forecast models are suggesting that by later on Wednesday we could see a 48 rain total of 1.5-2″. This will also with the risk of possible localized flooding the longer this persists. Thursday is looking to be better, but cooler as the cold front moves through. Friday will be another cloudy and wet day, but rainfall should be lighter than at the beginning of the week. Stay safe on the roads everyone and don’t forget your umbrella this week.

Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorms: Low: 62

Tuesday: Showers and possible thunderstorms: High 80

Wednesday: Showers: High 62

Thursday: Mostly cloudy: High 60

