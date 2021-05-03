Mary Sue Schmuck, 81 years of age of Pleasant Valley passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 7, 1939 in Katy, WV the daughter of the late Michael and Ruth Snoderly McCulloch. She is survived by her husband Ralph “Jake” Schmuck. They had celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage. She is also survived by a daughter Joanna Davis and her husband Jeff of Kingmont, WV; two grandchildren Emmalee Davis of Fairmont, WV and Michael Davis of Kingmont, WV; two sisters-in-law Sally Wilhelm and her husband Jim of White Hall, WV and Nancy Schmuck of Monroeville, PA; two nephews Eric Schmuck and his wife Deanna of Monroeville, PA and Tim Wilhelm that is serving his county in the United States Air Force and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law Emmett “Bud” Schmuck. Mary Sue was a graduate of Barrackville High School. She was most proud being a homemaker. Jake would say, “I built the house, but she made it a home”. She did work various jobs outside the home including the shoe department at Hartley’s Department Store in downtown Fairmont and later the credit department for First National Bank. Mary Sue and Jake were members of a Trailor Club. Their adventures took them to almost every state in the continental United States. During their retirement years, they wintered in Sebring and Ocala Florida. In West Virginia, she was a member of Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley where she enjoyed sharing her faith with others. The family wants to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses and aides including Courtney, Annie and Delphia for their excellent care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV on Wednesday from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim Zinn presiding. The interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Schmuck family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV.

