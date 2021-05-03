Advertisement

Patient registration for medical cannabis cards open to eligible West Virginians

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) encourages eligible West Virginians with serious medical conditions to register for a medical cannabis patient card.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website. Though the registered physician will certify that the patient is eligible, the patient must apply for a patient identification card on the website.

Physicians interested in obtaining authorization to certify medical cannabis patients must complete an approved 4-hour course along with the registration application, which can be found here.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.

